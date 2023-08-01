Open Menu

5 Apprehended In Twin Cities Crackdown Against Outlaws

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 09:46 PM

5 apprehended in twin cities crackdown against outlaws

In a series of successful operations, the local police in Taxila and Wah have claimed to be arrested five suspects on Tuesday, wanted in various criminal cases

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :In a series of successful operations, the local police in Taxila and Wah have claimed to be arrested five suspects on Tuesday, wanted in various criminal cases.

According to a police spokesman, the first arrest took place in Wah Saddar, where the police apprehended a man identified as Saeed, wanted in connection with a murder case. Saeed allegedly shot his old friend, Amir, three weeks ago when the latter objected to a visit to his house in his absence.

Following the incident, the accused managed to evade capture, but diligent efforts by the police, employing human and digital intelligence, led to his arrest. During preliminary interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to the murder.

In another case, a man wanted in a cheque dishonor case, dating back to 2020, was arrested by the police.

Moreover, in a separate operation, the Wah Cantonment police arrested Jawad and his accomplice, Abdullah, for their involvement in fleecing people through fraudulent means. The suspects allegedly provided unsuspecting victims with fake appointment letters, deceiving them for personal gains.

Similarly, the police arrested Rizwan, who was wanted for defrauding people using various pretexts. The case against him had been registered in the previous year.

These arrests mark a significant success for local law enforcement agencies in curbing criminal activities and bringing offenders to justice.

The police continue to demonstrate their commitment to maintaining law and order in the twin cities, providing reassurance to residents and deterring potential wrongdoers.

Related Topics

Murder Police Law And Order Visit Man Wah Cantonment Taxila Saddar Criminals 2020

Recent Stories

Five Apprehended in Twin Cities Crackdown Against ..

Five Apprehended in Twin Cities Crackdown Against Outlaws

4 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspends decision of i ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspends decision of imposing fine on top officers

4 minutes ago
 Two days holiday in Iran over extreme heat

Two days holiday in Iran over extreme heat

4 minutes ago
 US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Abolish USA ..

US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Abolish USAID to Cut Spending, Reform Dip ..

4 minutes ago
 NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadve ..

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadvertant blackout

44 seconds ago
 20 killed in India crane collapse

20 killed in India crane collapse

45 seconds ago
Punjab Govt setting up IT Hub in Rawalpindi to fac ..

Punjab Govt setting up IT Hub in Rawalpindi to facilitate freelancers: Chief Sec ..

49 seconds ago
 Drug peddler held during snap checking

Drug peddler held during snap checking

54 seconds ago
 National moot on 'Digitization and Women in Pakist ..

National moot on 'Digitization and Women in Pakistan' begins

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Maritime Authority introduces new administra ..

Dubai Maritime Authority introduces new administrative decision on transparency ..

32 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders, UAE Office of Special En ..

Muslim Council of Elders, UAE Office of Special Envoy for Climate Change sign ag ..

32 minutes ago
 Majka of UAE Team Emirates seals Tour of Poland st ..

Majka of UAE Team Emirates seals Tour of Poland stage 3 victory on home soil

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan