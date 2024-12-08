5 'arm Smugglers' Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sunday arrested five suspects of an arms smuggling gang.
The CTD sources told APP that the arrested suspects include Amir Bakhsh, Mubashir Qadir, Abdul Rauf, Muhammad Ashfaq and Basit Ali.
Meanwhile, a huge cache of arms was recovered from the accused. The CTD sources said that the gang had been involved in arms smuggling since 2018. They used to purchase arms from Darra Adam Khel and supply them to all parts of the country including robbers of Katcha area.
The arrested suspects confessed to selling illegal arms worth more than Rs. 20 million.
