Open Menu

5 'arm Smugglers' Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2024 | 06:40 PM

5 'arm smugglers' arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sunday arrested five suspects of an arms smuggling gang.

The CTD sources told APP that the arrested suspects include Amir Bakhsh, Mubashir Qadir, Abdul Rauf, Muhammad Ashfaq and Basit Ali.

Meanwhile, a huge cache of arms was recovered from the accused. The CTD sources said that the gang had been involved in arms smuggling since 2018. They used to purchase arms from Darra Adam Khel and supply them to all parts of the country including robbers of Katcha area.

The arrested suspects confessed to selling illegal arms worth more than Rs. 20 million.

Related Topics

Sunday 2018 All From Million

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

23 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

24 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

24 hours ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

1 day ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

1 day ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

1 day ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan