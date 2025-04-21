5 arrested, 10 stolen motorcycles recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Police have arrested a 5-member gang and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that the Anti-Motor Lifting Squad under supervision of its Incharge Ghulam Abbas conducted raids and smashed a gang by arresting its five active members including ringleader Ghulam Rasool, Imran Javaid, Muhammad Naseer, Nishal Michal and Sajid.

Police recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and other items worth Rs.700,000 from their possession while an investigation is ongoing, he added.