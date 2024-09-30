5 Arrested, 3.68 Kg Charas, 12 Kg Poppy Dust Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2024 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The police claimed to have arrested five drug traffickers and recovered 3.68 kilograms (kg) charas (cannabis), 12 kg poppy dust (Bhukki) and dozens of liquor bottles from their possession.
Police spokesman said here on Monday that Khurarianwala police arrested a drug pusher Ansar along with 1.
4 kg charas while City Tandlianwala police nabbed a drug trafficker Yuhanna along with 1.16 kg charas.
Similarly, Saddar Tandlianwala police recovered 1.12 kg charas from the possession of a drug trafficker Ahmad while Thikriwala police arrested Tauheed along with 12 kg Bhukki and Mansoorabad police recovered dozens bottles of liquor from the possession of a drug trafficker Qasid Masih.
The police locked all accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.
