5 arrested, 500 kites recovered in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested five persons for violating the ban on selling and flying kites in the district and recovered 500 kites and several rolls of string from them.

According to police, police teams conducted raids on rooftops and arrested Shahid, Ahmed, Ameen, Shahid and Ejaz.

Police have registered separate cases.