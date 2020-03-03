UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Arrested, 500 Kites Recovered In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 06:56 PM

5 arrested, 500 kites recovered in Sialkot

Police on Tuesday arrested five persons for violating the ban on selling and flying kites in the district and recovered 500 kites and several rolls of string from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested five persons for violating the ban on selling and flying kites in the district and recovered 500 kites and several rolls of string from them.

According to police, police teams conducted raids on rooftops and arrested Shahid, Ahmed, Ameen, Shahid and Ejaz.

Police have registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Quetta wins the toss, asks Qalandars to bat first

19 minutes ago

RAKEZ meets with power sector leaders at Middle Ea ..

31 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Middle East Energy

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler signs agreement to establish Academy ..

31 minutes ago

Darren Sammy rejects rumors of “differences” b ..

34 minutes ago

Over 3,000 Emiratis have applied to become UAE’s ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.