5 arrested, 690 grams charras recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Police in an operation arrested five drug peddlers and recovered 690 grams charras from their possession.

Ratta Amral police held Luqman Khan for having 160 grams charras. Saidqabad police rounded up Khazir Munir and seized 120 grams charras, according to a police spokesman.

Westridge police arrested Muhammad Khawaja and recovered 120 grams charras while Ishaq Ali and Ibrahim Khan were sent behind the bars for possessing 110 and 180 grams charras respectively.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.