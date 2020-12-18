5 arrested, arms, ammunition recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The city police Friday arrested five accused in different raids in various localities and recovered 15 kilogram hashish besides 15 rifles from their custody.

On the directives of SP City Imran Khan, police team led by DSP Gulbahar Luqman Khan accompanied by the raiding team intercepted a motorcycle on G.T.Road and arrested two alleged drug peddlers Shehzad and Hamza after recovering 12 kilogram hashish from their possessions.

Meanwhile, Gulfat Hussain Police Station foiled a bid of arms smuggling and apprehended an alleged smuggler Falak Niaz after recovering 15 rifles of 12 bore hidden in secret cavities of his car.

Similarly, acting on a complaint lodged in Rehman Baba Police Station regarding presence of dacoit, police team led by DSP Cantt.

Alamzeb Khan chased a suspected car drive by alleged gang leader Hilal near Ghari Qamar Din area and recovered looted money and other theft items from his possession.

While taking strong cognizance on another complaint, SP Cantt. Waqar Ahmed constituted a police team led by SHO Rehman Baba Police Station to arrest killer of a wife. The police team after completing investigation on the murder case, have raided on a house at Dir Colony from where an accused Izatullah charged in wife murder case was arrested. The accused was booked in FIR for allegedly killing his wife with an axe and injuring his daughter after exchange of harsh words over domestic issues.

The cases have been registered in relevant police stations while further investigation was underway.