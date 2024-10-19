5 arrested carrying illegal weapons, Liquor

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered arms, liquor and weapons from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday, informed a police spokesman.

Race Course police held Abdul Wahid and recovered one pistol 30-bore from his possession.

Similarly, Gujjar Khan police apprehended Jawad and also seized one pistol 30-bore from his custody.

While Civil Lines police nabbed Usman and confiscated one pistol 30-bore from his possession.

Following the operation, Kahuta police arrested Mohammad Naveed, who was found with five litres of liquor, while Ratta Amaral police held Zareef with four litres of liquor.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations commended police teams for their swift action and stated that these operations will be continued against such anti social elements. He made it clear that the businesses of illegal arms and liquor supply will be closed down.