5 arrested, dozens of kites recovered in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The police arrested five persons from different parts of Faisalabad and recovered dozens of kites from them during the past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said that police arrested Taj from Ghulam Muhammad Abad Chowk, Muhammad Ahsan and Shahzaib from Millat Road, Shehzad and Abdur Rehman from Ghausia Chowk Batala Colony along with dozens of kites and related material.

The police sent the accused behind the bars.

Further investigation was underway.