5 Arrested, Dozens Of Kites Recovered In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 07:22 PM
The police arrested five persons from different parts of Faisalabad and recovered dozens of kites from them during the past 12 hours
Police spokesman said that police arrested Taj from Ghulam Muhammad Abad Chowk, Muhammad Ahsan and Shahzaib from Millat Road, Shehzad and Abdur Rehman from Ghausia Chowk Batala Colony along with dozens of kites and related material.
The police sent the accused behind the bars.
Further investigation was underway.