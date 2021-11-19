5 arrested for burning crops residue

Five farmers were arrested and cases were registered against 62 others on the charge of burning residue of their crops in Faisalabad during the last one month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Five farmers were arrested and cases were registered against 62 others on the charge of burning residue of their crops in Faisalabad during the last one month.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad Friday said, "The government has restrained farmers from burning residue of their crops because it causes smog in winter as well as environmental pollution".

Therefore, officers of the district administration and the Agriculture Department were activated to take action against violators. These teams arrested two farmers from Jaranwala and got cases registered against 46 others in the tehsil.

Similarly, two farmers were arrested from Chak Jhumra and one from Tandlianwala in addition to getting cases registered against nine farmers in Chak Jhumra, against five in Tandlianwala and two in Sammundri tehsil, he added.