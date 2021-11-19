UrduPoint.com

5 Arrested For Burning Crops Residue

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 05:19 PM

5 arrested for burning crops residue

Five farmers were arrested and cases were registered against 62 others on the charge of burning residue of their crops in Faisalabad during the last one month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Five farmers were arrested and cases were registered against 62 others on the charge of burning residue of their crops in Faisalabad during the last one month.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad Friday said, "The government has restrained farmers from burning residue of their crops because it causes smog in winter as well as environmental pollution".

Therefore, officers of the district administration and the Agriculture Department were activated to take action against violators. These teams arrested two farmers from Jaranwala and got cases registered against 46 others in the tehsil.

Similarly, two farmers were arrested from Chak Jhumra and one from Tandlianwala in addition to getting cases registered against nine farmers in Chak Jhumra, against five in Tandlianwala and two in Sammundri tehsil, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Agriculture Jaranwala Tandlianwala From Government

Recent Stories

Govt to set up an independent Commission in consul ..

Govt to set up an independent Commission in consultation with journalist communi ..

2 minutes ago
 Cuba Wants to Expand Energy Cooperation With EAEU ..

Cuba Wants to Expand Energy Cooperation With EAEU - Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 AVLC arrests five including father, sons involved ..

AVLC arrests five including father, sons involved in auto-thefts

2 minutes ago
 Govt going to establish seven new educational inst ..

Govt going to establish seven new educational institutions in Islamabad: Ali Muh ..

2 minutes ago
 Two suspected dacoits held after encounter

Two suspected dacoits held after encounter

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner vows to clear city of pollution

Commissioner vows to clear city of pollution

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.