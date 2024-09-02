Open Menu

5 Arrested For De-sealing Boilers Illegally

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 06:10 PM

5 arrested for de-sealing boilers illegally

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Five industrial workers were arrested over de-sealing boilers illegally in two sizing units here on Monday.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said here on Monday that environment teams had sealed premises of the boilers in two sizing units situated at Qaim Sain Road near Faiz Abad due to the violation of the environmental protection (smog prevention & control) rules 2023 by burning prohibited materials but workers of these industrial units de-sealed the boilers at their own illegally.

Therefore, the environment team with the help of police arrested five accused besides resealing the boilers while further action against them was under progress, he added.

