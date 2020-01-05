UrduPoint.com
5 Arrested For Decanting Gas Illegally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) ::The police have arrested five persons on the charge of decanting liquefied petroleum gas illegally in various parts of city during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said that the police raided an illegal LPG decanting point and arrested Mushtaq, Waqas and Asif Ali from Madanpura, Ahmad from Bilal Town, Ziaullah and Raheel from Lasani Pulli Road red-handed decanting gas illegally.

The police have registered cases against the accused.

