5 Arrested For Killing Couple In Charbagh: Police

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Police, on Monday, arrested five people involved in the murder of a couple in Charbagh area of Swat, said the Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Police, on Monday, arrested five people involved in the murder of a couple in Charbagh area of Swat, said the Police.

Close relatives were allegedly involved in the murder of a couple, which according to the police married against the will of their family in Jhall Kot area Kohistan and were residing in a rented house in Charbagh area of Swat district.

Police further informed that deceased couple, Mujib ur Rehman and Lahore Bibi had married in September, last year and were living in Swat district.

The couple were murdered on February, 5th, inside their residence, as perthe police.

A case against unknown killers was registered and following the evidence and mobile CPR, police succeeded in arresting five of the accused, stated to be the relatives of the slain couple.

According to the police, further arrests would be made in the case as some other relatives of the couple were also involved in the brutal killing.

More Stories From Pakistan

