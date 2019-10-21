5 arrested for killing rickshaw driver in Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Police have arrested five accused involved in the blind murder case of a rickshaw driver, who was killed in the area of Pir Wadhai last week. and arrested five accused including victims wife

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Police have arrested five accused involved in the blind murder case of a rickshaw driver , who was killed in the area of Pir Wadhai last week. and arrested five accused including victims wife

The accused included the wife of rickshaw driver Amir Shahzad, who was living in a rented house.

According to SP Rawal Asif Masood, the police obtained the mobile phone data of rickshaw driver.

Utilizing the latest scientific technology, they found that house owner Amir Shahzad, victim's wife Zahra Bibi, Hassan Shah, Bilal Nawaz and Zakir Shah had hired an assassin, who shot dead the rickshaw driver.

The superintendent of police said the house owner had established illicit relations with the wife of rickshaw driver, who planned to kill the victim. Hassan Shah and Bilal Nawaz acted as facilitators, who settled a deal with the murderer Zakir Shah for Rs 650,000 to kill the rickshaw driver.