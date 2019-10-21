UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Arrested For Killing Rickshaw Driver In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 11:06 PM

5 arrested for killing rickshaw driver in Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Police have arrested five accused involved in the blind murder case of a rickshaw driver, who was killed in the area of Pir Wadhai last week. and arrested five accused including victims wife

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Police have arrested five accused involved in the blind murder case of a rickshaw driver, who was killed in the area of Pir Wadhai last week. and arrested five accused including victims wife.

The accused included the wife of rickshaw driver Amir Shahzad, who was living in a rented house.

According to SP Rawal Asif Masood, the police obtained the mobile phone data of rickshaw driver.

Utilizing the latest scientific technology, they found that house owner Amir Shahzad, victim's wife Zahra Bibi, Hassan Shah, Bilal Nawaz and Zakir Shah had hired an assassin, who shot dead the rickshaw driver.

The superintendent of police said the house owner had established illicit relations with the wife of rickshaw driver, who planned to kill the victim. Hassan Shah and Bilal Nawaz acted as facilitators, who settled a deal with the murderer Zakir Shah for Rs 650,000 to kill the rickshaw driver.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Technology Mobile Driver Wife Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Six died, one injured in road accident in Peshawar ..

24 seconds ago

Southern Punjab beat Sindh by 34 runs in National ..

26 seconds ago

Man City still not clinical enough to win Champion ..

28 seconds ago

Ronaldo happy with 'more attacking' Juventus

29 seconds ago

Russia, DRC Pursuing Joint Geological Exploration ..

34 seconds ago

Opposition candidate blasts results delay in Boliv ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.