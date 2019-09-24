5 arrested for LPG decanting, selling loose petrol in Faisalabad

The police have arrested five shopkeepers on the charge of decanting liquefied petroleum gas LPG) and selling loose petrol in various parts of city during past 12 hour

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The police have arrested five shopkeepers on the charge of decanting liquefied petroleum gas LPG) and selling loose petrol in various parts of city during past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said that the police along with teams of civil defense department raided at illegal LPG refilling points and arrested Zafar, Naeem, Saeed, Razaul Haq and Zohaib from different parts of city red handed while selling loose petrol and decanting gas illegally.

The police locked the accused behind bars after registration of cases against them. Further investigation is under progress, he added.