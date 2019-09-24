UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Arrested For LPG Decanting, Selling Loose Petrol In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:08 PM

5 arrested for LPG decanting, selling loose petrol in Faisalabad

The police have arrested five shopkeepers on the charge of decanting liquefied petroleum gas LPG) and selling loose petrol in various parts of city during past 12 hour

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The police have arrested five shopkeepers on the charge of decanting liquefied petroleum gas LPG) and selling loose petrol in various parts of city during past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said that the police along with teams of civil defense department raided at illegal LPG refilling points and arrested Zafar, Naeem, Saeed, Razaul Haq and Zohaib from different parts of city red handed while selling loose petrol and decanting gas illegally.

The police locked the accused behind bars after registration of cases against them. Further investigation is under progress, he added.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Police Progress Gas From

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

58 minutes ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

1 hour ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

26 minutes ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

1 hour ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.