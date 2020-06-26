UrduPoint.com
5 Arrested For Selling Petrol, Gas Refilling Illegally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 07:21 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Police arrested five persons for gas refilling and selling petrol illegally and seized filling instruments from their possession here on Friday.

According to police spokesman, Airport police during a course of action apprehended five accused namely Shahid Ali, Junaid Khan, Ikram Ullah, Majid Ali and Shoukat on the charges of filling gas and selling petrol illegally and recovered gas felling instruments and 42 litres of petrol from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younis has directed to launch crackdown against the illegal business of refilling gas cylinders and no one would be allowed to sell petrol illegally.

