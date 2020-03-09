UrduPoint.com
5 Arrested For Supplying Adulterated Cement To Market In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 08:59 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Monday arrested five persons for allegedly packing adulterated cement in the bags of the renowned cement brand.

According to a spokesman of the DC Office, on receiving a tip that adulterated cement was being packed in the empty bags of the renowned brand and supplied to the market in a godown situated on Inqilab Road, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar directed Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Habibullah for immediate raid on the place.

During the raid, the officials of the district administration found that adulterated cement was being packed in the bags of the renowned brand. The officials of the district administration arrested five persons, 350 fake cements filled bags, thousands of the empty bags and sealed the godown.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Assistant Commissioner said that investigations from the arrested persons in progress and action against them will be initiated accordingly.

