5 arrested, Heroin, valuable seized in Sargodha

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Police on Wednesday have arrested five accused and recovered narcotics, stolen motorbike and weapons from their possession.

Police (range) spokesman said that on the direction of RPO Afzaal Ahmad Kousar ; Kundian police team have conducted raids at different place under their jurisdiction and arrested two accused named Zafar Iqbal and Azam Ali recovering over 3 kilogram Heroin from them.

Jauhrabad police have also arrested three accused including Muhammad Arif, Sajid and Fazal Abbas and recovered 5 stolen motorbikes, 14 cell phones, 3 Pistols 30 bore, 11 Cartridges and Rs. 86,800 in cash from them.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.