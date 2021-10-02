UrduPoint.com

5 Arrested In 3 Persons Murder Case

Islamabad police have arrested five suspects in connection with the shooting deaths of three persons in various areas of the city between September 24 and September 25 this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have arrested five suspects in connection with the shooting deaths of three persons in various areas of the city between September 24 and September 25 this year.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Atta ur Rehman said three persons including Mirza Naveed, Rashid Mehmud and Ansar Maqsood were shot dead in limits of industrial area and Bani Gala police stations.

He said four persons also got bullet injuries in these incidents.

The SSP (Investigation) said two separate teams were constituted to ensure arrest of culprits which along with assistance of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) nabbed five persons.

He said the accused identified as Abrar, Razaq Nisar, Shahvez, Arbab and Khawar while further investigation was underway.

