5 Arrested Over Gas Refilling In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:09 PM

Police arrested five people over gas refilling and water theft around the district

SARGODHA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Police arrested five people over gas refilling and water theft around the district.

Police sources said that during continued drive against the illegal decanting; the police teams had conducted raids at different areas including Bangla Hussain Shah and Wadhi and arrested three including Mazah Hayat, Ghulam Mustafa and Arshed Hussain people over illegal refilling of gas.

Irrigation authorities have also caught two farmers Ghulam Abbas and Atta Ullah from villeges Kakrani and Dilawar respectively over stealing water from government canals.

Police have registered separate cases against them.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

