5 Arrested Over Wheelie-doing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 04:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :-:The district police arrested five persons over wheelie-doing on the main city roads here on Sunday.
SHO Civil Lines Sub-Inspector Tehseen, along with his team, conducted a crackdown and arrested five persons -- Suleman, Hamza, Shazal, Adeel and Azeel -- while doing one-wheeling.
Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them, said the officials.
app/ir