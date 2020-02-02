5 arrested, weapons seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five accused and recovered weapons from their possession.

Police sources said Sunday that during a drive against criminals, the Laksian and Midh Ranjha police team headed by SHO Naseem Abbas conducted raids under its jurisdiction and arrested five accused and recovered 3 Guns 12 bore, 1 Kalashnikov and 1 Rifle 223 bore from them.

They accused were identified as Ejaz s/o Nawaz, Atif s/o Bati, Waqas s/o Mukhtar, Muhammad Shahzad s/o Babar Ali and Ahmad s/o Shera.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.