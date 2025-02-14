5 Arrested With 42kg Hashish, Rs. 2m Worth Of Fireworks Products
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Multan police arrested five accused in three separate raids and recovered 42 kilograms of hashish besides Rs. 2 million worth of fireworks, police said on Friday.
The operations were conducted by police teams from PS Muzaffarabad, PS Delhi gate and PS Mumtazabad, police spokesman said.
SHO PS Muzaffarabad Muhammad Ramzan led a team and arrested two narcotics dealers Waheed and Abdul Ghaffar and recovered 42 kilogram of Hashish from their possession.
SHO Delhi gate Sajjad Hassain led a team and arrested two accused Ali Raza Ashraf and recovered heavy quantity of fireworks products and raw material including two bags of plastic granules, 4320 fire crackers, and a carton of 210 chocolate bombs.
Moreover, in another raid, SHO Mumtazabad Azhar Abbas arrested accused Kaleem and recovered 3000 China match boxes, 37000 crackers, 1000 fire sticks, 25 cake shooters, 400 kilograms of chemicals besides 120 kilograms of metal granules.
Separate cases have been registered against the accused and police are investigating further.
CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar commended SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan, SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf, SP City Hassan Raza, SP Cantonment Kainat Azhar, besides SHOs of PS Mumtazabad, Delhi gate and Muzaffarabad and their teams over their successful operations.
