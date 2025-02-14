Open Menu

5 Arrested With 42kg Hashish, Rs. 2m Worth Of Fireworks Products

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 05:40 PM

5 arrested with 42kg hashish, Rs. 2m worth of fireworks products

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Multan police arrested five accused in three separate raids and recovered 42 kilograms of hashish besides Rs. 2 million worth of fireworks, police said on Friday.

The operations were conducted by police teams from PS Muzaffarabad, PS Delhi gate and PS Mumtazabad, police spokesman said.

SHO PS Muzaffarabad Muhammad Ramzan led a team and arrested two narcotics dealers Waheed and Abdul Ghaffar and recovered 42 kilogram of Hashish from their possession.

SHO Delhi gate Sajjad Hassain led a team and arrested two accused Ali Raza Ashraf and recovered heavy quantity of fireworks products and raw material including two bags of plastic granules, 4320 fire crackers, and a carton of 210 chocolate bombs.

Moreover, in another raid, SHO Mumtazabad Azhar Abbas arrested accused Kaleem and recovered 3000 China match boxes, 37000 crackers, 1000 fire sticks, 25 cake shooters, 400 kilograms of chemicals besides 120 kilograms of metal granules.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and police are investigating further.

CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar commended SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan, SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf, SP City Hassan Raza, SP Cantonment Kainat Azhar, besides SHOs of PS Mumtazabad, Delhi gate and Muzaffarabad and their teams over their successful operations.

Recent Stories

Julphar reports net profit of AED40.5 million in 2 ..

Julphar reports net profit of AED40.5 million in 2024

16 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways to launch flights to Sochi

Etihad Airways to launch flights to Sochi

16 minutes ago
 More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: I ..

More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: ICRC

31 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council strengthens strategic partnerships ..

Tawazun Council strengthens strategic partnerships, showcases initiatives at IDE ..

31 minutes ago
 RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stak ..

RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025

2 hours ago
 Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera ..

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral

2 hours ago
Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

2 hours ago
 Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at ..

Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..

2 hours ago
 World Governments Summit to hold next edition from ..

World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026

3 hours ago
 Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innov ..

Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility, Japan Cooperation Centre to d ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility, Japan Cooperation Centre to develop smart transport solutio ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan