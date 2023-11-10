Open Menu

5 ASPs Promoted As SP, CM Pins Badges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2023 | 09:28 PM

A ceremony was held at the Chief Minister's Office here on Friday in connection with promotion of five assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) as the superintendents of police (SP)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) A ceremony was held at the Chief Minister's Office here on Friday in connection with promotion of five assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) as the superintendents of police (SP).

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr.

Usman Anwar announced promotion of the officers including Salman Zafar, Timur Khan, Bashira Nisar, Sidra Khan and Manza Karamat. Families of the promoted officers were especially invited to the ceremony.

The caretaker chief minister congratulated the promoted officers and pinned badges on them.

Additional IGP Special Branch, Additional IGP, CCPO, Secretary to Chief Minister and senior police officials participated in the ceremony.

