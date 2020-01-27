UrduPoint.com
5 Awarded Jail Term, Fine In Murder Case In Rajanpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 06:57 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Model Criminal Court Jampur awarded imprisonment to five accused and acquitted seven others in a murder case, here on Monday.

According to the prosecution, one Riaz a resident of Shahinwala in Sadar Jampur police precincts had a dispute with Khuda Bakhash over some issues. The accused, along with his accomplices Abid Hussain, Gull Muhammad, Allah Diwaya, Iqbal, Mahboob, Nadeem, Bahar Hussain, Muhammad Yaqoob, Muhammad Ayub, Sharif and Hussain Bukhash, attacked the rival party and killed Khuda Bukhash. The accused also injured Iqbal, Zaffar, Hanif and Ejaz, who were relatives of the deceased.

Sadar Jampur police registered a case number 118/16 against the alleged killers and later arrested them.

On Monday, Additional Sessions Judge Model Criminal Court Jampur Arshad Mahmood awarded life imprisonment to Riaz and imposed Rs 200,000 fine on him; three-year imprisonment to Abid Hussain with Rs 100,000 fine, three-year imprisonment to Gull Muhammad with Rs 200,000 fine, two-year imprisonment to Allah Diwaya with Rs 30,000 fine and three-year imprisonment to Iqbal and Rs 200,000 fine while announcing the verdict.

The court also acquitted seven accused in the case.

