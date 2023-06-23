5 Bodies Found In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Bodies of five persons including a newborn boy were found in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.
A police spokesman said here on Friday that some passersby spotted the body of a newborn boy lying at deserted place near Chak No 8-JB and informed Nishatabad police.
Similarly, Roshanwala police found body of a 45-year-old man from Bypass Chowk whereas Satiana police fished out the body of a 45-year-old man from Gugera branch canal near Satiana Bungalow.
Meanwhile, Sadar police found the body of a 46-year-old man lying near Chak No 214-RB Dhuddiwala while Madina Town police took the body of a 70-year-old man into custody from the fields near Rajbah Road Chak No.208-RB Wali Pulli.
The police shifted these corpses to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for their identification and search of families was under progress, he added.