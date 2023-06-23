Open Menu

5 Bodies Found In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 06:00 PM

5 bodies found in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Bodies of five persons including a newborn boy were found in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that some passersby spotted the body of a newborn boy lying at deserted place near Chak No 8-JB and informed Nishatabad police.

Similarly, Roshanwala police found body of a 45-year-old man from Bypass Chowk whereas Satiana police fished out the body of a 45-year-old man from Gugera branch canal near Satiana Bungalow.

Meanwhile, Sadar police found the body of a 46-year-old man lying near Chak No 214-RB Dhuddiwala while Madina Town police took the body of a 70-year-old man into custody from the fields near Rajbah Road Chak No.208-RB Wali Pulli.

The police shifted these corpses to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for their identification and search of families was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Road Man Progress From

Recent Stories

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab gov ..

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab govt submits report on May 9 vand ..

1 hour ago
 Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resou ..

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting, affirms ..

2 hours ago
 GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and ..

GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

2 hours ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling innovations, metaverse magic

2 hours ago
 New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolution ..

New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolutionise combat sports

2 hours ago
 PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

3 hours ago
Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

4 hours ago
 Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

4 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

5 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

5 hours ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan