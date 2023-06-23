5 bodies found in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Bodies of five persons including a newborn boy were found in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that some passersby spotted the body of a newborn boy lying at deserted place near Chak No 8-JB and informed Nishatabad police.

Similarly, Roshanwala police found body of a 45-year-old man from Bypass Chowk whereas Satiana police fished out the body of a 45-year-old man from Gugera branch canal near Satiana Bungalow.

Meanwhile, Sadar police found the body of a 46-year-old man lying near Chak No 214-RB Dhuddiwala while Madina Town police took the body of a 70-year-old man into custody from the fields near Rajbah Road Chak No.208-RB Wali Pulli.

The police shifted these corpses to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for their identification and search of families was under progress, he added.