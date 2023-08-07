5 booked for carrying illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police recovered 01 12-bore rifles from Hanif.

Similarly, Airport police held Iqbal Ali and recovered 01 pistol with 30 bores from his possession.

While Taxila police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bores from Irfanullah.

Following the operation, Wah Cantt police recovered 01 pistol 30 bores from Muzamal. Gujjar Khan police recovered 01 pistol 30 bores from Hamza.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action will be taken against those possessing illegal weapons.