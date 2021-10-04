5 booked for pilfering electricity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Five persons were caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines and through meter tampering in Sialkot district.

According to details, the district police raided Pulli-Topkhana, Islamia Park, Badiana and caught red handed Asim, Mohsin Ali, Ziaullah, Muhammad Azam Ali and Muhammad Ashraf while pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines.

Police have registered cases and started investigations.