5 booked on poisoning married young woman

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The police here registered a case against five persons on the charge of giving poison to a married young woman over marriage issue.

According to police, a girl Anum recorded her statement before Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police that she had secretly contracted marriage with Wajid Hussnain on her own free choice.

However, when her family came to know about it they gave her poisonous tablets through food.

The girl was shifted to District headquarters hospital in critical condition.

The police registered a case against the girl's parents, brothers and other family members and started interrogation.