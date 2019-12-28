UrduPoint.com
5 Booked Over Child Labor In Faisalabad

Sat 28th December 2019

5 booked over child labor in Faisalabad

The police have booked owners of five workshops on the charge of violating the child labour act and registered cases against them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :The police have booked owners of five workshops on the charge of violating the child labour act and registered cases against them .

Police said on Saturday that Labor Inspector Amir Ali during a surprise checking found minor children working at the workshops of Hajji Imtiaz Ali, Liaquat Ali, Dilawar Ali, Ramzan and Khalid at Jhang Road and Ayub Colony, etc.

On the report of labour inspector, the police registered the cases.

