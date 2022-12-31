UrduPoint.com

5 Booked Over Oil Theft From Parco Pipeline

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2022 | 08:50 PM

5 booked over oil theft from Parco pipeline

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Thikriwala police have booked five people on charge of stealing oil from Parco pipeline near Chak No.68-JB.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that Assistant Security Officer (ASO) Parco Riaz Ahmad filed a complaint, contending that five unidentified accused dug a tunnel in Chak No.

68-JB and stole huge quantity of oil from Parco Pipeline by fixing clump in it.

On this complaint, the police registered a case against 5 accused and started investigation for their arrest, he added.

Related Topics

Police Oil From

Recent Stories

Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential co ..

Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential commodities on subsidized rates

1 hour ago
 Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

1 hour ago
 Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers ..

Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers Meeting in January - Cavusoglu

1 hour ago
 Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukrain ..

Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukraine With High Military Award

1 hour ago
 Russians Showed Courage, Dignity, Supported Partic ..

Russians Showed Courage, Dignity, Supported Participants of Special Operation - ..

1 hour ago
 Shoe industry has great potential to grow in Pakis ..

Shoe industry has great potential to grow in Pakistan: RCCI

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.