5 booked over oil theft from Parco pipeline

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Thikriwala police have booked five people on charge of stealing oil from Parco pipeline near Chak No.68-JB.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that Assistant Security Officer (ASO) Parco Riaz Ahmad filed a complaint, contending that five unidentified accused dug a tunnel in Chak No.

68-JB and stole huge quantity of oil from Parco Pipeline by fixing clump in it.

On this complaint, the police registered a case against 5 accused and started investigation for their arrest, he added.