5 Booked Over Stealing 33,000 Liter Oil From Parco Line
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 12:32 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Millat Town police have booked five persons on charge of stealing more than 33,000 liter oil from Parco pipeline near Chak 117-JB.
Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Assistant Security Officer (ASO) Parco Riaz Ahmad filed a complaint, contending that 5 accused Qaisar, etc.
had dug a tunnel near Chak 117-JB and stole more than 33,000 liter oil from Parco Pipeline.
On this complaint, the police registered a case against 5 accused Qaisar, etc. and started investigation, he added.