5 booked over stealing 33,000 liter oil from Parco line

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Millat Town police have booked five persons on charge of stealing more than 33,000 liter oil from Parco pipeline near Chak 117-JB.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Assistant Security Officer (ASO) Parco Riaz Ahmad filed a complaint, contending that 5 accused Qaisar, etc.

had dug a tunnel near Chak 117-JB and stole more than 33,000 liter oil from Parco Pipeline.

On this complaint, the police registered a case against 5 accused Qaisar, etc. and started investigation, he added.