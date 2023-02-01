UrduPoint.com

5 Booked Over Stealing 33,000 Liter Oil From Parco Line

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 12:32 AM

5 booked over stealing 33,000 liter oil from Parco line

Millat Town police have booked five persons on charge of stealing more than 33,000 liter oil from Parco pipeline near Chak 117-JB

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Millat Town police have booked five persons on charge of stealing more than 33,000 liter oil from Parco pipeline near Chak 117-JB.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Assistant Security Officer (ASO) Parco Riaz Ahmad filed a complaint, contending that 5 accused Qaisar, etc.

had dug a tunnel near Chak 117-JB and stole more than 33,000 liter oil from Parco Pipeline.

On this complaint, the police registered a case against 5 accused Qaisar, etc. and started investigation, he added.

Related Topics

Police Oil From

Recent Stories

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

33 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not pe ..

Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not performing duties

13 minutes ago
 Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in ..

Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in Kyiv Friday

13 minutes ago
 Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

53 minutes ago
 Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting ap ..

Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting appears in UK court

13 minutes ago
 64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.