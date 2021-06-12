5 bootleggers arrested in sargodha

The police on Saturday arrested five bootleggers and recovered liquor from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :The police on Saturday arrested five bootleggers and recovered liquor from them.

Police sources said that teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas within their jurisdiction and arrested four bootleggers and recovered 110-litre liquor from them.

The accused were identified as Azeem khan,Saleem Akbar,Qamar Shehzad,Muhammad Asif and Sarfraz.

Cases have been registered against the accused.