UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Brick Kilns Sealed

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 04:50 PM

5 brick kilns sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Environment Protection Department has sealed five brick-kilns for not adopting modern zigzag technology.

A spokesman for the department said on Tuesday that teams of Environment Protection Department visited brick-kilns in the district and found five kilns running on old bull trench technology and emitting excessive smoke direct into the air.

The teams sealed premises of the kilns and got cases registered against their owners, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Technology

Recent Stories

France-returned man allegedly kills wife in Lahore

5 seconds ago

UAE to host FIFA World Cup 2022, AFC Asian Cup 202 ..

11 minutes ago

Young girl shot dead in sargodha

4 minutes ago

No One Going to 'Sanitize' Russian-US Agenda Ahead ..

4 minutes ago

Japan to Begin COVID-19 Vaccinations at Workplaces ..

4 minutes ago

Seoul Wants to Revive Tourism to North Korea's Mou ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.