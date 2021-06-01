5 brick kilns sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Environment Protection Department has sealed five brick-kilns for not adopting modern zigzag technology.

A spokesman for the department said on Tuesday that teams of Environment Protection Department visited brick-kilns in the district and found five kilns running on old bull trench technology and emitting excessive smoke direct into the air.

The teams sealed premises of the kilns and got cases registered against their owners, spokesman added.