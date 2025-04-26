5 brick-kilns sealed in Pasrur

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The Environment Protection Department's crackdown on environmental pollution and violation of Smog Rules 2023 continued as five brick-kilns were sealed in Pasrur.

Deputy Director (DD) Environment Sialkot Johar Abbas Randhawa said that action had been initiated against kilns which had been causing pollution and not following zigzag technology.

He said that the kilns were being monitored and action was being taken against violations.

The environment inspector, along with a team and heavy machinery, carried out demolition operations on Boota Bricks Company, Haji Sabir Bricks Company, Haji Lal Din Bricks Company, Arif Bricks and Faizan Bricks Company in Pasrur tehsil.