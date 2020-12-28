UrduPoint.com
5 Brick-kilns Sealed, Owners Booked

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

5 brick-kilns sealed, owners booked

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration sealed five brick-kilns and registered cases against their owners during the past 24 hours for violating a ban on the operation of kilns sans zigzag technology.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, various teams, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, conducted checking in tehsil Sadar and found that five brick-kilns were being operated without zigzag technology in Chak 242 RB, Chak 243 RB, Chak 262 RB and Chak 258 RB.

