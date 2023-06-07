5 burns to die in car accident on Motorway near Pindi Bhattian: Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Five people were burnt to death when a car caught fire near Pindi Bhattian on the M3 motorway on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Five people were burnt to death when a car caught fire near Pindi Bhattian on the M3 motorway on Wednesday.

The car went out of control due to over speeding and bump into a tree along side the motorway, the motorway police spokesperson told APP.

The motorway police spokesperson said the car's fuel tank exploded when it hit a tree after a short circuit.

He further said though the rescue teams' timely responded but due to the severity of the fire, all five car passengers could not survive.