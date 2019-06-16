UrduPoint.com
5 Burnt Alive, Several Injured As Van Catches Fire In Narowal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 seconds ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 09:10 AM

5 burnt alive, several injured as van catches fire in Narowal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :As many as five persons including a woman and child were burnt to death while several other sustained injuries when a gas cylinder installed in a passenger van exploded on Zafarwal road in Narowal district early Sunday morning.

According to Rescue officials, the ill-fated van caught fire as a CNG cylinder installed in it exploded after a collision with the van.As a result, five persons were burnt to death and several other sustained burn wounds.

Rescue teams reached the site and shifted the deceased and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ), Narowal.

Your Thoughts and Comments

