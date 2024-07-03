5 Children Drown In Awaran Canal
Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 06:56 PM
AWARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Five children drowned while taking bath in a canal located in the vicinity of Tehsil Chaon area of Awaran district of Balochistan, tv channels quoting police reported on Wednesday.
According to details, five children of the same family went to Tehsil Chaon area for taking bath and to beat the heat when suddenly, they could not maintain balance in a deep water and drowned.
Local divers after receiving the reports rushed to the site of incident to retrieve the bodies. Later, all the bodies were handed over to legal heirs.
