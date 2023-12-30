Open Menu

5 Collection Centers Under NMU To Provide Affordable Test Facility To Be Established

December 30, 2023

Caretaker Health Minister Punjab, Dr. Javed Akram said on Saturday that five collection centers under Nishtar Medical University would be established to provide standardized and affordable laboratory test facilities to patients

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Health Minister Punjab, Dr. Javed Akram said on Saturday that five collection centers under Nishtar Medical University would be established to provide standardized and affordable laboratory test facilities to patients.

During the syndicate meeting, the minister stressed the priority of the government to offer high-quality and cost-effective healthcare facilities to the public.

Dr. Akram stated that a special concession of 20% in test fees would be granted to patients above 60 years of age for various diagnostic tests.

Highlighting the government's commitment to healthcare, the provincial minister asserted that no compromise was acceptable in the treatment and care of patients in government hospitals.

He also disclosed daily changes of bed sheets in hospital beds, ensuring different colored bed sheets are used every day to maintain hygiene standards.

The meeting, attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rana Altaf Ahmed, renowned industrialist, and former provincial minister Jalaluddin Rumi, and Vice-Chancellor of Agricultural University Multan Rao Asif Ali, approved 16 agenda items, including the appointment of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Professor Rana Altaf Ahmed.

Before the meeting, the provincial minister inaugurated the Pharmacy College, Staff Club, and Syndicate Hall of Nishtar Medical University.

He expressed optimism that the establishment of the Pharmacy College would enhance pharmaceutical research effectiveness.

