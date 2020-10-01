5 confirmed, 701 suspected cases of dengue virus reported in Punjab

Five new confirmed cases of dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours including four from Lahore and one from Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Five new confirmed cases of dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours including four from Lahore and one from Faisalabad.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Thursday, 701 suspected cases of dengue virus have been reported in the last 24 hours who have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

So far 72 cases of dengue have been confirmed from January this year in the province, however, 67 cases have been discharged after recovery and currently 5 patients of dengue virus are under treatment.

No death due to dengue have been reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 4,395 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.