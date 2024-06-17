5 cops killed, two injured in Lasbela road accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) As many as five policemen were killed and two injured as a result of an accident involving a police mobile belonging to the squad of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lasbela in Balochistan.

SSP Lasbela Naveed Alam said the SSP squad's police mobile had an accident due to a tire burst near the Dubai Masjid.

"The vehicle was going to Othal from Dariji, he said adding that the dead and injured were immediately shifted to the district Hospital Othal.

Investigation was underway.

