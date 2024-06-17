5 Cops Killed, Two Injured In Lasbela Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2024 | 11:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) As many as five policemen were killed and two injured as a result of an accident involving a police mobile belonging to the squad of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lasbela in Balochistan.
SSP Lasbela Naveed Alam said the SSP squad's police mobile had an accident due to a tire burst near the Dubai Masjid.
"The vehicle was going to Othal from Dariji, he said adding that the dead and injured were immediately shifted to the district Hospital Othal.
Investigation was underway.
APP/ask.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti prays for prosperity, progress of country2 hours ago
-
Governor Mandokhail offer Eid prayers in Quetta2 hours ago
-
PM extends Eid greetings to Governors, CMs3 hours ago
-
FWMC redresses 1,425 complaints on Eid day3 hours ago
-
Eid ul Azha celebrated with religious fervour3 hours ago
-
PM felicitates top brass of Armed Forces on Eid ul Azha3 hours ago
-
PM conveys Eid greetings to political leaders4 hours ago
-
Army Chief celebrates Eid-ul-Azha with troops at LoC in Haji Pir Sector4 hours ago
-
Eid celebrated under tight security4 hours ago
-
PM, President exchange Eid greetings, resolve to work for betterment of country5 hours ago
-
Eid-ul- Adha celebrated in northern Sindh5 hours ago
-
Beggars’ flood public places6 hours ago