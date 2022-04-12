UrduPoint.com

5 Cops Martyred In Rocket Attack On Police Vans

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 06:01 PM

5 cops martyred in rocket attack on police vans

At-least five cops embraced martyrdom in a terrorist rocket attack and heavy gun fire on mobile vans of DSP and SHO Kulachi police on Tuesday night

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) ::At-least five cops embraced martyrdom in a terrorist rocket attack and heavy gun fire on mobile vans of DSP and SHO Kulachi police on Tuesday night.

One police van caught fire in the attack due to which bodies five police officials were burnt, confirmed Kulachi police here, adding that DSP Kulachi Fazl Subhan received critical injuries in the attack along with Constables Imran, Jamshaid and Yahya and were rushed to DHQ hospital.

Later the police and armed forces reached on the spot and started search operation in the area.

The funeral prayer of the martyred police personnel was offered at Police Line here wherein RPO Shaukat Abbass, DPO Najam ul Hassan and officers of Pak Army and representatives of district administration were present.

The martyred police personnel were identified as Havaldar Kamran, Constables Mir Ali, Jamshaid, Munawer and driver constable Abdur Rehman.

The bodies of martyred police personnel were buried at their native towns with official protocol.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dera Inayatullah Waseem visited DHQ hospital and inquired after the injured police personnel and instructed the hospital management to provide the best medical facilities to them. The DC praised the commitment and high morale of the police personnel.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Fire Army Police Mobile Driver Van Abdur Rehman Prayer Best

Recent Stories

Careem to provide mobility solutions for women at ..

Careem to provide mobility solutions for women at Engro

11 minutes ago
 US Inflation Sets New 40-Year High as Consumer Pri ..

US Inflation Sets New 40-Year High as Consumer Prices Rise by 8.5% - Labor Dept.

48 seconds ago
 Russia's SPIEF to Become Biggest, Safest Economic ..

Russia's SPIEF to Become Biggest, Safest Economic Forum in 2022 - Director

50 seconds ago
 No dengue case reported in Punjab

No dengue case reported in Punjab

51 seconds ago
 Laborer dies after being fallen from under constru ..

Laborer dies after being fallen from under construction building

54 seconds ago
 Miftah berates PTI government for damaging economy ..

Miftah berates PTI government for damaging economy

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.