5 cops suspended over corruption

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Five police officials including in-charges of two police posts were suspended on the charge of corruption and abuse of powers.

A spokesman said here on Saturday that Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Abid Khan took serious notice when he received complaints that in-charge police post Achkera ASI Saad Zubair Wahla and his team had embezzled Rs 6 million recovered from gamblers.

He suspended ASI Saad Zubair, Muharrar Sohail, head constable Luqman and constable Owais while further investigation against them was under progress.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi suspended in-charge police post Siddhupura ASI Riyasat on the charge of abuse of powers while further departmental action against him was yet to be initiated, the spokesman added.