5 Country Project For Strengthening Food Security Being Finalized By OIC Member States At Baku

COMSTECH, the OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Science and Technology, is organizing a consultative workshop in Baku, Azerbaijan, in collaboration with Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations(FAO) and the Azerbaijan Academy of Sciences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ):COMSTECH, the OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Science and Technology, is organizing a consultative workshop in Baku, Azerbaijan, in collaboration with Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations(FAO) and the Azerbaijan Academy of Sciences.

The workshop being held on November 18 to 19, 2019 would finalize a multi-country project proposal for strengthening collaborative efforts towards food security.

The participating OIC Member States of the project are Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Jordan, Oman and Iraq.

The project proposal titled "Promotion of Plant Genetic Resources Use, Varietal Development and Integration in the Seed System" would be shared with prospective donors invited to the Workshop.

The project aims at strengthening the technical resources and institutional mechanisms within the participating countries for addressing food security challenges.

These challenges have exacerbated in the face of climatic changes, booming populations, and inability,in many cases, of existing crop varieties to provide adequate nutritional requirements.

Support for development of new crop varieties in the agricultural systems of OIC member states is an initiative of COMSTECH towards enabling better food security.

In addition to representatives of participating Member States, several related organizations such as FAO, UNDP, JICA and PARC would also be attending the event.

More Stories From Pakistan

