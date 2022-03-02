5 Covid positive reported in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :As many as five new persons were tested Covid positive in Balochistan in last 24 hours surging number of total confirmed cases to 35357 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig,at least 1408947 people were screened, out of which five were reported positive.

As many as 34923 affected patients had been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 376 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.