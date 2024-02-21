5 Criminals Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Sargodha police arrested five alleged criminals on Wednesday.
Police said teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Tahir, Kamran, Waheed, Shakoor and Nouman. The police recovered 2-kg hashish, 1-kg opium, three guns and four pistols.
Further investigation was under way.
