5 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Sargodha police arrested five alleged criminals on Wednesday.

Police said teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Tahir, Kamran, Waheed, Shakoor and Nouman. The police recovered 2-kg hashish, 1-kg opium, three guns and four pistols.

Further investigation was under way.