5 'criminals' Arrested
Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The police arrested five alleged criminals on Friday and recovered contraband from them.
Teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities, arrested Tahir, Kamran, Waheed, Shakoor and Nouman and recovered 2-kg hashish, 1-kg opium, three guns and four pistols from them.
Further investigation was underway.
