5 'criminals' Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Police claimed on Monday to have arrested five alleged criminals and recovered
contraband from them.
The teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities and
arrested Tahir, Kamran, Waheed, Shakoor and Nouman and recovered 2 kg hashish,
1 kg opium, three guns and four pistols from their possession.
Further investigation was underway.
