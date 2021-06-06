UrduPoint.com
5 Criminals Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Five notorious criminals were arrested during search and strike operations in Nowshera district to ensure peace during anti-polio drive starting tomorrow (Monday).

A series of search and strike operations are underway on the special instructions of District Police Officer Nowshera Dr Muhammad Iqbal to ensure the peaceful conduct of anti-polio drive.

During the operations, raids were carried out on the hideouts of criminal elements. After checking the criminal records of the suspects, they were released after clearing them.

During the search operation, 5 criminals were arrested, 5 alleged criminals and 3 guns were recovered from their possession.

A full proof security plan has been formulated to make the anti-polio drive peaceful. Search operations will continue to deal with the unfortunate incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

